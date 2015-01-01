Abstract

PURPOSE: Methyl-2-(1-(4-fluorobutyl)-1H-indazole-3-carboxamido)-3,3-dimethylbutanoate (4F-MDMB-BINACA) is a newly emerging synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonists (SCRA) first described in 2018 in both Europe and the United States. Two fatal cases are reported caused by simultaneous consumption of 4F-MDMB-BINACA and ethanol.



METHODS: The victims were brothers who were both found deceased after consuming 4F-MDMB-BINACA and ethanol. Post-mortem toxicological analyses of blood and urine were carried out by supercritical fluid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (SFC-MS/MS) and headspace gas chromatography with flame ionization detection (HS-GC-FID).



RESULTS: The concentration of 4F-MDMB-BINACA in the postmortem blood was 2.50 and 2.34 ng/mL, and blood alcohol concentration was 2.11 and 2.49 g/L, respectively.



CONCLUSION: According to the reported cases and reviews of the scientific literature, concurrent ethanol consumption should amplify the toxicity of SCRAs. The threshold SCRA concentration for fatal overdose can be estimated ng/mL level (0.37-4.1 ng/mL according to the reported cases) in cases in which 1.5-2.5 g/L of ethanol is present in the blood.

