Citation
Yakubovich AR, Steele B, Moses C, Tremblay E, Arcenal M, O'Campo P, Mason R, Du Mont J, Huijbregts M, Hough L, Sim A, Shastri P. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2023; 43(4).
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The Canadian government has committed to a national action plan (NAP) to address violence against women (VAW). However, a formalized plan for implementation has not been published. Building on existing recommendations and consultations, we conducted the first formal and peer-reviewed qualitative analysis of the perspectives of leaders, service providers and survivors on what should be considered in Canada's NAP on VAW.
METHODS: We applied thematic analysis to qualitative data from 18 staff working on VAW services (11 direct support, 7 in leadership roles) and 10 VAW survivor participants of a community-based study on VAW programming during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area (Ontario, Canada).
RESULTS: We generated 12 recommendations for Canada's NAP on VAW, which we organized into four thematic areas: (1) invest into VAW services and crisis supports (e.g. strengthen referral mechanisms to VAW programming); (2) enhance structural supports (e.g. invest in the full housing continuum for VAW survivors); (3) develop coordinated systems (e.g. strengthen collaboration between health and VAW systems); and (4) implement and evaluate primary prevention strategies (e.g. conduct a gender-based and intersectional analysis of existing social and public policies).
CONCLUSION: In this study, we developed, prioritized and nuanced recommendations for Canada's proposed NAP on VAW based on a rigorous analysis of the perspectives of VAW survivors and staff in Canada's largest city during the COVID-19 pandemic. An effective NAP will require investment in direct support organizations; equitable housing and other structural supports; strategic coordination of health, justice and social care systems; and primary prevention strategies, including gender transformative policy reform.
