Abstract

INTRODUCTION: We examined whether factors identified as associated with cannabis use at age 14 to 16 years are also associated with ever use at age 12.



METHODS: Participants in the AdoQuest study (n = 1852) were recruited in 2005 from among Grade 5 students in 29 French-language elementary schools in Montréal, Canada. Self-report data were collected from participants in Grade 5 (spring 2005) and 6 (fall 2005 and spring 2006) and from parents/guardians in 2006/07. Inclusion in the analytic sample (n = 1076; mean age [SD] = 10.7 [0.5]) required data from participant and parental questionnaires and data on cannabis use in Grade 6 (mean age [SD] = 11.7 [0.4]). We estimated associations between ever use at age 12 with 33 potential correlates, separately in unadjusted and adjusted logistic regression models.



RESULTS: Fifty-three participants (4.9%) reported ever use at age 12. Factors associated with higher odds of ever use included older age, identifying as male, lower household income, more weekly spending money, ever tried cigarettes or other tobacco products, ever drank alcohol or binge drank, ever gambled, friends or siblings smoke cigarettes, greater nicotine dependence, higher depressive symptoms and greater impulsivity. Protective factors included higher levels of parental/guardian monitoring and greater self-esteem and school connectedness.



CONCLUSION: Factors associated with cannabis use at later ages are also associated with ever use at age 12. Our findings suggest that surveillance for and interventions to prevent cannabis use are warranted before age 12.

