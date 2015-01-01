Abstract

BACKGROUND: Psoriasis is associated with comorbid psychiatric conditions. However, its relationship with suicidality is not completely understood. The aim of this study was to analyze the prevalence and the correlates of depressive symptoms and suicide risk in patients with psoriasis.



METHODS: Adult psoriatic patients referring to the Outpatient Service of the Sant'Orsola-Malpighi Polyclinic were enrolled. Depressive symptoms and suicidality were assessed using the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) and section C of Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview (M.I.N.I. 5.0.0). Psoriasis was evaluated using the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI), Body Surface Area (BSA) and the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI).



RESULTS: The prevalence of depressive symptoms was 14.9% and that of suicidality 6.3%. PHQ-9 scores were higher in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis (PASI≥10, Mann-Whitney U Test=4014.5; P<0.001; BSA≥10, Mann-Whitney Test=3930.5; P<0.001) and poorer quality of life (Mann-Whitney Test=805.5; P=0.024). Moreover, PHQ-9 scores were higher in females (Mann-Whitney Test U=3612.5; P=0.008) and were unrelated to age (r s =-0.056, P=0.423). Conversely, suicide risk was significantly higher in younger patients (Mann-Whitney=744, P=0.013) and females (χ(2)=5.69, P=0.028), and was unrelated to psoriasis severity.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, especially females, should be screened for depression and suicidal ideation to support them with effective strategies to treat depressive symptoms.

