Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a complex and often traumatic experience that can impact youth's emotional and psychological well-being. Many clinicians do not feel adequately prepared to work with youth around topics of sexuality. In this qualitative study, we examine how licensed therapists treat youth between ages 5 and 16 who have experienced CSA. We asked participants how they incorporate sexuality into trauma work with this population. Although all participants discussed themes commonly reported in clinical work with survivors (i.e., working on trust, self-image challenges, the brain-body connection, confusion around touch and boundaries) additional themes arose that could impede the provision of sexually-competent treatment for the survivor including: considerations for gender identity and sexual orientation, youth being sexually invisible until puberty, and an inaccurate/narrow use of the term "sexuality." We discuss the need for further training on youth sexual development and the ways youth experience the many topics within the concept of sexuality in their therapeutic treatment.

Language: en