Waliski A, Matthieu MM, Allison MK, Wilson MP, Skaggs EM, Adkins DA, Owen RR. J. Emerg. Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36653229
INTRODUCTION: Veterans die by suicide at higher rates than nonveterans. Among veterans, those receiving Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care are less likely to die by suicide than veterans not enrolled with the Veterans Health Administation (VHA). Although data are available on the demographics, diagnoses, and treatment associated with higher suicide rates among VHA patients, less is known about the care of suicidal veterans at non-VHA health care facilities. This study aimed to identify assessment and referral practices of emergency departments at rural community hospitals related to care for suicidal veterans and explore the feasibility and acceptability of identifying veterans in need of postdischarge aftercare.
Suicide; Treatment; Veteran; Continuity of care; Critical care; Emergency departments