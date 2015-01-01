|
Miller-Roenigk B, Wheeler P, Hargons C, Stevens-Watkins D. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36651840
Abstract
Incarceration disproportionately impacts Black men in the United States, which can have compounding effects on mental health and substance use among this population. Cocaine use, in particular, carries higher severity of dependence and overdose risks among Black Americans, though research examining cocaine use correlates among Black incarcerated men is limited. The present study examines race-related and mental health correlates of powder cocaine use among a sample of incarcerated Black men (n = 208) using the General Strain Theory. Specifically, the present study was a secondary analysis examining race-related stress, psychological distress (i.e., anxiety and depression), and stigma about receiving psychological help as correlates of lifetime powder cocaine use.
Language: en
psychological distress; stigma; Cocaine use; race-related stress