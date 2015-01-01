Abstract

Worldwide, an increase in cases and severity of domestic violence (DV) has been reported as a result of social distancing measures implemented to decrease the spreading of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). As one's language can provide insight in one's mental health, this pre-registered study analyzed word use in a DV online support group, aiming to investigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on DV victims in an ex post facto research design. Words reflecting social support and leisure activities were investigated as protective factors against linguistic indicators of depression in 5,856 posts from the r/domesticviolence subreddit and two neutral comparison subreddits (r/changemyview & r/femalefashionadvice). In the DV support group, the average number of daily posts increased significantly by 22% from pre- to mid-pandemic. Confirmatory analysis was conducted following a registered pre-analysis plan. DV victims used significantly more linguistic indicators of depression than individuals in the comparison groups. This did not change with the onset of COVID-19. The use of negative emotion words was negatively related to the use of social support words (Spearman's rho correlation coefficient [rho] = -0.110) and words referring to leisure activities (rho = -0.137). Pre-occupation with COVID-19 was associated with the use of negative emotion words (rho = 0.148). We conclude that language of DV victims is characterized by indicators of depression and this characteristic is stable over time. Concerns with COVID-19 could contribute to negative emotions, whereas social support and leisure activities could function to some degree as protective factors. A potential weakness of this study is its cross-sectional design and the lack of experimental control. Future studies could make use of natural language processing and other advanced methods of linguistic analysis to learn about the mental health of DV victims.

