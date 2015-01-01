Abstract

Emerging evidence has documented the positive association between child maltreatment and both phenotypes of pathological narcissism (i.e., vulnerable and grandiose narcissism). However, results across these studies are inconsistent. Therefore, the present meta-analysis aimed to examine the extent to which child maltreatment is associated with vulnerable and grandiose narcissism, and whether these associations differed by study or sample characteristics. A systematic literature review was conducted in Web of Science, ScienceDirect, PubMed, Google Scholar, and China National Knowledge Infrastructure. Three-level meta-analyses were performed in R to synthesize the effect sizes. A total of 15 studies (N = 9,141 participants) producing 129 effect sizes were included.



RESULTS showed that child maltreatment was positively related to both vulnerable narcissism (mean r = .198; p < .001) and grandiose narcissism (mean r = .087; p < .001), but only to a small extent. Further, the association between child maltreatment and vulnerable narcissism was stronger for neglect (r = .278) than for physical abuse (r = .130). The strength of the association between child maltreatment and grandiose narcissism was larger for samples that were on average younger than 18 years (r = .187) than for samples that were on average older than 18 years (r = .068). Also, the strength of the association was stronger for females than for males. Child maltreatment is a risk factor for developing both vulnerable and grandiose narcissism. Interventions targeting pathological narcissism should be aware of potential trauma resulting from victimization of child maltreatment.

Language: en