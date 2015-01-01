|
Citation
|
Gao S, Yu D, Assink M, Chan KL, Zhang L, Meng X. Trauma Violence Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36651026
|
Abstract
|
Emerging evidence has documented the positive association between child maltreatment and both phenotypes of pathological narcissism (i.e., vulnerable and grandiose narcissism). However, results across these studies are inconsistent. Therefore, the present meta-analysis aimed to examine the extent to which child maltreatment is associated with vulnerable and grandiose narcissism, and whether these associations differed by study or sample characteristics. A systematic literature review was conducted in Web of Science, ScienceDirect, PubMed, Google Scholar, and China National Knowledge Infrastructure. Three-level meta-analyses were performed in R to synthesize the effect sizes. A total of 15 studies (N = 9,141 participants) producing 129 effect sizes were included.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child maltreatment; grandiose narcissism; pathological narcissism; three-level meta-analysis; vulnerable narcissism