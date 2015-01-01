|
Citation
Hassan K. 3D printing and additive manufacturing 2020; 7(2): 45-47.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020)
DOI
PMID
36654762
PMCID
Abstract
Seven years ago a surge of articles came out warning people of the danger of three-dimensional (3D) printed guns. This article is about how such manufactured hysteria has proven to be unwarranted and also a distraction from all of the benefits 3D printing is bringing to our society. This is an original work and provides commentary on the subject of 3D printing (including how it impacts public policy).
Language: en
Keywords
3D printed guns; 3D printers; 3D printing