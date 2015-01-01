Abstract

Insomnia is one of the most common sleep disorders and is characterized by a subjective perception of difficulty falling asleep. Drivers with insomnia are vulnerable to distraction and exhibit higher levels of risk while driving. This study investigated the effect of two sources of in-vehicle distractions on the driving performance of drivers with insomnia and good sleepers by analyzing different driving behavior measures. Twenty-one drivers with insomnia and twenty-one healthy volunteers were recruited to complete simulated driving dual tasks. The primary task required the participants to perform: (a) a lane-keeping task, and (b) a lane-change task. The secondary task required the participants to deal with: (a) baseline (non-task), (b) internal distraction task, and (c) external distraction task. The internal distraction task required participants to complete quantitative reasoning tasks, while the external distraction task was a 0-back test. The relationship between distracted driving ability and cognitive function was also investigated. The results demonstrate that for lane-keeping tasks, drivers with insomnia had significantly higher standard deviations (SD) for speed, throttle position, acceleration, and lateral position than healthy drivers under internal distraction, but the driving performance did not differ significantly between groups under internal distraction or baseline. In the lane-change task, drivers with insomnia had higher SDs for steering wheel angle, steer angular velocity, lateral acceleration, and lateral speed than healthy drivers under external distraction. Moreover, external distraction impaired driving behavior in the healthy group, while internal distraction impaired driving ability in both groups. Healthy drivers with cognitive impairment displayed impaired lane-keeping abilities under internal distractions and impaired lane-changing abilities under external distractions. Driving performance in the insomnia group was not significantly associated with cognitive function. The results demonstrate that insomnia and distraction impair driving ability, and driver performance is affected differently by the distraction source (internal or external). The driving ability of healthy drivers with decreased cognition was impaired, but not that of insomniacs.The findings of this study provide new insights for preventing and estimating the potential influence of distracted driving behavior in individuals with insomnia.

