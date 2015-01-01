Abstract

to estimate the association between weekly working hours and occupational injuries (OI) among the salaried population in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Methods: a cross-sectional study that used data from the First Survey on Safety and Health Conditions at Work in Ecuador in 2017. The respondents were 1005 salaried workers, divided into two groups according to weekly working hours, ?43 and ?44 hours. The relationship between long working hours and OI by gender was analyzed by using logistic regression (OR; CI 95%) adjusted for sociodemographic characteristics (Model 1) and also for occupational characteristics (Model 2). Results: 30.9% of the workers declared ?44 weekly working hours (50.7±6.3 hours) and the OI percentages in this group were higher in men (24.2%) compared to women (12%). OI among those working long hours increased with age in men. In addition, the odds of sustaining an OI were higher among men working long hours as compared to the standard working day (OR = 3.08; 95% CI: 1.87-5.07), for Model 1 settings (OR = 2, 98; 95% CI: 1.79-4.95) and Model 2 (OR = 3.05; 95% CI: 1.82-5.11). Conclusions: Long working hours are associated with OI in men. In the case of women, despite the fact that the frequency of OI was higher in those exposed to long working hours compared to those exposed to standard working hours, no statistically significant associations were observed. Implementation of preventive measures that consider the length of working hours in companies could result in the reduction of OI.



Objetivo: estimar la relación entre las jornadas de trabajo por semana y las lesiones por accidente de trabajo (LAT) en la población asalariada de la ciudad ecuatoriana de Guayaquil.



Métodos: estudio transversal que empleó datos de la Primera Encuesta de Condiciones de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo para el Ecuador en 2017. Los encuestados fueron 1 005 trabajadores asalariados y se dividieron en dos grupos según las horas de trabajo semanales, ?43 y ?44 horas. La relación entre las jornadas laborales prolongadas y LAT por sexo se analizó mediante regresión logística (OR; IC95%) ajustado por características sociodemográficas (Modelo 1) y añadiendo las ocupacionales (Modelo 2).



Resultados: El 30,9% de los trabajadores declaró trabajar 44 horas o más a la semana (50,7±6,3 horas) y la frecuencia de LAT en este grupo fue superior en los hombres (24,2%) respecto a las mujeres (12%). Las LAT en jornadas laborales prolongadas aumentaron con la edad en los hombres. Además, la probabilidad de sufrir una LAT fue mayor entre los hombres en comparación con la jornada de trabajo estándar, también para los ajustes del Modelo 1 y del Modelo 2.



Conclusiones: Las jornadas laborales prolongadas están asociadas con las LAT en los hombres. En el caso de las mujeres no se observó una asociación estadísticamente significativa. La implementación de medidas preventivas que tomen en cuenta la duración de las jornadas de trabajo en las empresas podría resultar en una reducción de las LAT.

Language: es