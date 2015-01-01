Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the relative risk of suicide among healthcare professionals compared to other occupations and examine changes in suicide rates over time.



METHODS: Suicide cases were identified using the National Coronial Information System and were included if they were recorded as a death by intentional self-harm between 2001 and 2017 and were by an employed adult aged 20-69 with a known occupation at the time of death. Suicide methods were reported descriptively. Workforce data at the population level was extracted from the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2011 Census. Age-standardised suicide rates per 100,000 person-years for each of the four occupational groups were calculated using direct standardisation and using the Australian Bureau of Statistics population-level data from the 2011 Census. Negative binomial regression was used to estimate suicide risk by healthcare employment status and profession, to investigate differences by sex and to examine trends in suicide rates over time, using rate ratios and 95% confidence intervals.



RESULTS: Healthcare professionals were at increased risk of suicide compared to other occupations (rate ratio = 1.30, 95% confidence interval = [1.19, 1.42], p < 0.001), controlling for age, sex and year of death. Nurses and midwives were identified as being at significantly increased risk of suicide (rate ratio = 1.95, 95% confidence interval = [1.73, 2.19], p < 0.001). Suicide rates among female medical practitioners increased substantially over time (p = 0.01).



CONCLUSION: Health professionals are at significantly increased risk of suicide, though the relative risk of different groups is changing over time. There has been a substantial increase in the risk of suicide among female medical practitioners with rates of suicide in this group more than doubling over the last two decades.



FINDINGS highlight the need for targeted suicide prevention initiatives for healthcare professionals.

