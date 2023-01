Abstract

Highlights



• Threat, injury, and recovery responses form a psychoneuroimmune continuum.

• Somatic influences within this continuum motivate ecological (dis-)engagement.

• Emotional and physical distress are predicted by shared allostatic foundations.

• Vulnerability to maladaptive trauma responses arises from this allostatic archive.

• Positive emotion and risk-taking are central in motivating trauma recovery.

