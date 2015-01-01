Abstract

Response inhibition and the ability to navigate distracting information are both integral parts of cognitive control and are imperative to adaptive behavior in everyday life. Thus far, research has only inconclusively been able to draw inferences regarding the association between response stopping and the effects of interfering information. Using a novel combination of the Simon task and a stop signal task, the current study set out to investigate the behavioral as well as the neurophysiological underpinnings of the relationship between response stopping and interference processing. We tested n = 27 healthy individuals and combined temporal EEG signal decomposition with source localization methods to delineate the precise neurophysiological dynamics and functional neuroanatomical structures associated with conflict effects on response stopping. The results showed that stopping performance was compromised by conflicts. Importantly, these behavioral effects were reflected by specific aspects of information coded in the neurophysiological signal, indicating that conflict effects during response stopping are not mediated via purely perceptual processes. Rather, it is the processing of specific, stop-relevant stimulus features in the sensory regions during response selection, which underlies the emergence of conflict effects in response stopping. The findings connect research regarding response stopping with overarching theoretical frameworks of perception-action integration.

