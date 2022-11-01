|
Citation
|
Salehi Z, Ghosn B, Rahbarinejad P, Azadbakht L. Clin. Nutr. ESPEN 2023; 53: 33-42.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36657928
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Previous studies have reported a high prevalence of mental disorders among military organizations. Depression and anxiety are among the most important mental disorders, and depression, suicidal ideation, and violence have been found to be negatively associated with happiness and social support. Therefore, improving mood and increasing happiness can reduce the prevalence of mental disorders in military centers. Diet can improve happiness through specific molecular mechanisms and change our mood by affecting the chemical composition of the brain. Therefore, the present study examined the relationship between the quality and quantity of macronutrients in soldiers' diets with their mood and happiness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mood; Carbohydrates; Fat; Happiness; Protein; Soldiers