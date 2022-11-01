Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Previous studies have reported a high prevalence of mental disorders among military organizations. Depression and anxiety are among the most important mental disorders, and depression, suicidal ideation, and violence have been found to be negatively associated with happiness and social support. Therefore, improving mood and increasing happiness can reduce the prevalence of mental disorders in military centers. Diet can improve happiness through specific molecular mechanisms and change our mood by affecting the chemical composition of the brain. Therefore, the present study examined the relationship between the quality and quantity of macronutrients in soldiers' diets with their mood and happiness.



METHODS: In the current cross-sectional study, 300 healthy soldiers were selected. Food intake data was collected using 168-item semi-quantitative food frequency questionnaire during the last year of their military training 2-year period. Then, we calculated the quality and quantity of macronutrients. Mood was assessed using the Profile of Mood States (POMS) questionnaire and happiness with the Oxford Happiness Questionnaire (OHQ).



RESULTS: The mean ± standard deviation of participants' age was 23.70 ± 1.76 years. A significant relationship was observed between mood score and carbohydrate quantity (OR: 0.32, 95% CI: 0.12-0.88, P-value for trend = 0.03). This suggests that increasing carbohydrate intake improved the participants' mood. No association was found between mood score with protein quantity (OR: 2.15, 95% CI: 0.80-5.75; P-value for trend = 0.12), and gram of fat intake (OR: 1.95, 95% CI: 0.74-5.13; P-value for trend = 0.15). None of the indicators related to macronutrient quality were significantly associated with happiness and mood scores in young soldiers (P ≥ 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings presented in this study showed that increased carbohydrate intake was significantly associated with better mood. However, mood is not related to the amount of proteins and fats and none of the parameters of macronutrient quality. Also, there was no significant relationship between the quantity and quality of macronutrients with happiness score.

