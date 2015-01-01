Abstract

Child abuse represents a serious problem worldwide. In Arab countries, the problem is complicated because abuse may be perceived as a method of discipline. This review aimed to describe awareness of the public in Saudi Arabia regarding child abuse. A search was performed in the databases of MEDLINE/PubMed, Scopus, Academic Search Complete (EBSCOhost), and Web of Science for articles published in English from the 1(st) of January, 2000, to the 14(th) of November, 2022. The search was conducted during the period from the 7(th) to the 14(th) of November 2022. The used search words were {"Child Abuse"} AND {"Saudi Arabia"} AND {"awareness"}. The risk of bias (ROB) was assessed using the Risk of Bias Instrument for Cross-Sectional Surveys of Attitudes and Practices. Six studies were included in this review. Most studies had high ROB in recruiting the participants, designing the questionnaires, and stating the rate of response. The awareness regarding physical abuse seemed fair in most studies, but the awareness about shaken baby syndrome was poor. Also, there was a misconception about the parent's right to discipline their children through corporal punishment. Most participants did not perceive a need for establishing protective laws or programs. Public awareness about emotional abuse and neglect was lower than in cases of physical abuse. The overall knowledge about child abuse seems to be fair, but poor knowledge was observed in some forms, such as shaken baby syndrome. The public concepts about physical punishment and the need for protective laws and programs are also negative and require more efforts to alter them.

Language: en