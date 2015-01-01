Abstract

Acetone is one of the three main types of ketone bodies that can be found in ketoacidosis, along with acetoacetate, and beta-hydroxybutyrate. Any of these three ketone bodies can be found in the blood after the natural breakdown of fatty acids in diabetes, starvation, or alcoholic ketoacidosis. However, a patient can also develop acetone poisoning from ingestion of common household products such as nail polish removers, paint removers, isopropyl alcohol, or other detergents and cleaners. Ingestion is usually accidental in adults and children and can lead to severe damage to the liver, heart, nervous system, and kidneys. In rare cases, large amounts of ingestion can lead to life-threatening conditions or death. Our case reports a man with a history of alcoholic cirrhosis status post liver transplantation, who unintentionally ingested acetone, mistaking the contents of small bottles for vodka. The patient presented with several syncopal episodes, anion gap metabolic acidosis, transaminitis with hyperbilirubinemia, and pancreatitis.

