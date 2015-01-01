Abstract

Scorpion stings are painful but harmless and are rarely life-threatening. There is emerging evidence of the association of electrocardiographic (ECG) changes in patients following scorpion stings. We report a case of scorpion sting in a patient in central rural India and provide a review of similar published cases. A 55-year-old previously healthy female was hospitalized in the department of medicine at our institute within two hours of a scorpion sting. She presented with severe pain at the site of the sting and profuse sweating. Her routine investigations (complete blood count renal function test, liver function tests, and arterial blood gas analysis) results were normal. Her electrocardiogram revealed acute myocardial infarction, and serial ECG showed ST and T-wave changes. On laboratory investigation, it was found that her troponin-T was positive and creatinine phosphokinase levels were raised. There was apical wall hypokinesia on transthoracic echocardiography on Day 1 and Day 2. The patient recovered completely and was discharged within five days of hospitalization once her symptoms improved. This case highlights the severe presentation of scorpion stings in otherwise healthy females. The chances of improved clinical symptoms are more if prazosin (125-250 ug) is administered early after scorpion-stung patients experience cardiac abnormalities. This treatment can dramatically alter scorpion envenomation's morbidity and mortality depending on the duration after which it is administered. This case raised our interest due to cardiovascular manifestations in the patient and the early treatment with prazosin for the scorpion sting. Hence, this case was reported for the purpose of creating awareness among physicians and protecting the more vulnerable population.

