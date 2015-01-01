SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Davis L, Aylward A, Buchanan R. Educ. Stud. (Dorchester-on-Thames) 2022; 58(4): 530-559.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00131946.2022.2102495

PMID

36654845

PMCID

PMC9844967

Abstract

In a state ravaged by suicide and a mental health crisis, this study sought to mitigate impacts of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and depressive and anxiety symptomology in high school students in a rural Montana community. Through a seven-week, twice weekly intervention of trauma-informed yoga, participants experienced statistically significant reductions in anxiety (GAD-7) and increases in Strengths and Difficulties (SDQ-11) overall scores and some subscales; noteworthy improvements were also present in depressive symptomatology (PHQ-A), salivary cortisol levels, and sleep duration. Importantly, participant qualitative feedback indicated significant benefits in focus, relaxation, and overall well-being. Further research is needed to imply generalizability and should include a larger, more diverse sample as well as utilization of control groups and an examination of academic and behavioral impacts at the school level.


Language: en
