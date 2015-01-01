|
Pronk AC, van Poelgeest EP, Seppala LJ, Ploegmakers KJ, Stricker BH, Swart KMA, van Dijk SC, Oliai Araghi S, de Groot LCPGM, van Schoor NM, Mathôt RAA, van der Velde N. Eur. Geriatr. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36656485
PURPOSE: Antidepressants are well-established fall-risk increasing drugs (FRIDs) and therefore falls should be considered an important adverse drug event (ADE) of antidepressants. However, not all antidepressant users experience fall incidents and factors associated with increased fall risk among antidepressant users are incompletely understood. Our objective was to explore whether antidepressant plasma concentrations are associated with falls in older antidepressant users.
Antidepressants; Accidental falls; Older adults; Adverse drug events; Pharmacokinetics; Plasma concentration