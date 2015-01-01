Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study used a virtual environment to examine how older and younger pedestrians responded to simulated augmented reality (AR) overlays that indicated the crossability of gaps in a continuous stream of traffic.



BACKGROUND: Older adults represent a vulnerable group of pedestrians. AR has the potential to make the task of street-crossing safer and easier for older adults.



METHOD: We used an immersive virtual environment to conduct a study with age group and condition as between-subjects factors. In the control condition, older and younger participants crossed a continuous stream of traffic without simulated AR overlays. In the AR condition, older and younger participants crossed with simulated AR overlays signaling whether gaps between vehicles were safe or unsafe to cross. Participants were subsequently interviewed about their experience.



RESULTS: We found that participants were more selective in their crossing decisions and took safer gaps in the AR condition as compared to the control condition. Older adult participants also reported reduced mental and physical demand in the AR condition compared to the control condition.



CONCLUSION: AR overlays that display the crossability of gaps between vehicles have the potential to make street-crossing safer and easier for older adults. Additional research is needed in more complex real-world scenarios to further examine how AR overlays impact pedestrian behavior. APPLICATION: With rapid advances in autonomous vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian communication technologies, it is critical to study how pedestrians can be better supported. Our research provides key insights for ways to improve pedestrian safety applications using emerging technologies like AR.

