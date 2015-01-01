Abstract

Occupational ApplicationsResults of a survey of drivers working for two bus companies in Norway suggest that 20% of drivers sometimes use a mobile phone while driving, even though it is not permitted. Sociotechnical analysis of the system surrounding drivers at one of the companies elicited ways in which social and technical factors combined to support mobile phone use by bus drivers. These factors were arranged under four themes: increased societal dependence on technology; developments in bus driver culture; the need for bus drivers to resolve conflicting goals; and a lack of belief in adverse consequences of using mobile phone while driving. Our findings (i) support claims that driver-centered analyses of mobile phone use or other traffic safety challenges are an insufficient basis for the development of measures and should be supplemented by sociotechnical analyses; and (ii) can inspire the design of more comprehensive measures to help reduce mobile phone use and road safety risks.

Language: en