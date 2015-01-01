Abstract

Shame has been recognized as a barrier to child sexual abuse (CSA) disclosures, but there has been less focus on the impact of shame on post-disclosure. This study explores how shame is experienced by CSA survivors following disclosure. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with eleven CSA survivors aged 14-25 years on their CSA disclosure experiences. Thematic analysis of the transcripts produced four themes that highlight the various impacts of shame post-disclosure: 1) struggles with identifying as a sexual abuse survivor; 2) manifestations of shame; 3) shaming responses to disclosures; and 4) strategies to overcome shame. Clinical implications are presented using a social ecological perspective.

