SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lateef R, Alaggia R, Collin-Vézina D, McElvaney R. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10538712.2022.2159910

PMID

36656278

Abstract

Shame has been recognized as a barrier to child sexual abuse (CSA) disclosures, but there has been less focus on the impact of shame on post-disclosure. This study explores how shame is experienced by CSA survivors following disclosure. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with eleven CSA survivors aged 14-25 years on their CSA disclosure experiences. Thematic analysis of the transcripts produced four themes that highlight the various impacts of shame post-disclosure: 1) struggles with identifying as a sexual abuse survivor; 2) manifestations of shame; 3) shaming responses to disclosures; and 4) strategies to overcome shame. Clinical implications are presented using a social ecological perspective.


Language: en

Keywords

recovery; child sexual abuse; adult survivors; Shame; adolescent survivors; clinical issues; disclosure; sexual abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print