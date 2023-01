Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are the leading cause of injury-related death and disability in community-dwelling older adults. LOCAL PROBLEM: Evidence-based fall prevention activities in primary care, including nurse-facilitated wellness visits, have been limited. Barriers including patient engagement and adherence exist.



METHOD: A quality improvement project integrating components of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Stopping Elder Accidents, Deaths & Injury (STEADI) was introduced by registered nurses during older adult annual wellness visits. INTERVENTION: Nurses assessed risk and implemented patient-centered fall prevention plans including follow-up.



RESULTS: A total of 522 patients were screened, with 21% (n = 111) having increased fall risk. Of these, 78% (n = 87) engaged in home safety, gait, strength, and balance assessments and the majority (n = 83; 95%) participated in fall prevention plans of care. At 2-week follow-up, patients' self-reported adherence was 74% for gait/strength/balance and 67% for home safety.



CONCLUSION: An expanded primary care team model shows promise for promoting fall prevention behaviors.

