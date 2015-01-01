Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Military service members disproportionately experience sexual violence (SV) and its related health concerns. Although recent work has shown physical activity to be an effective strategy for improving physical and mental health among trauma-exposed military populations, little of this work has focused specifically on military service members with a history of SV. To address these gaps in knowledge and practice, this study identified the most salient perceived benefits/barriers of exercise among men and women survivors of SV with military affiliations. Additionally, these analyses explore willingness to engage in exercise programs, and preferences for the structure/content of these programs, among men and women survivors of SV with military affiliations.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: An online, cross-sectional survey of women (n = 355) and men (n = 198) survivors of SV was completed using Amazon Mechanical Turk. Inclusion criteria were men and women, age between 18 and 65 years, self-reported history of SV, and located in the United States. Information on sociodemographics and post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms was collected alongside perceived barriers and benefits to exercise, willingness to engage in exercise programs, and preferences for the structure/content of these programs. Analyses were stratified by sex. Comparisons by history of military involvement (active duty military or veteran; no military involvement/civilian) were reported.



RESULTS: Both military-involved men (n = 68) and women (n = 139) were more likely to prefer at-home and online exercise options when compared to civilians (Ps < .05; Cramer's Vs 0.19-0.36). Additionally, both men and women with military involvement reported strongly favoring exercising with an instructor over no instructor and preferred that this instructor identifies with their same gender (Ps < .01; Cramer's Vs 0.28-0.36). Women with military involvement also preferred shorter program durations and exercising alone or in a group online or in person, whereas men with military involvement were open to longer program durations, when compared to their civilian counterparts (Ps < .05; Cramer's Vs 0.19-0.37). Women and men with military involvement were more likely than their civilian counterparts to perceive that exercise benefits their psychological outlook and social interactions. They were also more likely than civilians to indicate poor exercise environment, high time expenditure, and family discouragement as perceived barriers to exercise (Ps < .05; Cohen's ds 0.21-0.97). Military-involved women were also more likely than civilian women to endorse the perceived barrier of hard physical exercise (P < .05; Cohen's d = 0.25).



CONCLUSIONS: This study identified perceived benefits and barriers to exercise, along with willingness to engage in exercise programs, and exercise preferences among men and women survivors of SV with military involvement. Targeting these factors in intervention planning will be important for physical activity promotion and program engagement among veterans to reduce the disproportionate impact of SV and disease burden among U.S. service members and veterans.

Language: en