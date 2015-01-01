|
Bagchi SS, Paul S. Nat. Hum. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36658213
The global increase in violence against women during the COVID-19 pandemic has been termed the 'shadow pandemic'. A study by Ravindran and Shah analysed evidence of violence against women in Indian society and find that, under strict lockdown rules, domestic violence and cybercrime complaints increased, whereas rape and sexual assault decreased.
