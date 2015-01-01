Abstract

Medical child abuse is a complex form of maltreatment with powerful and long-lasting impacts on the overall health of affected children. The complexity of this condition renders it challenging for clinicians to recognize its presence and intervene appropriately. The failure of medical systems to identify and deescalate care in this form of maltreatment can result in grievous patient harm. Although the medical literature provides limited guidance on how to address these multifaceted cases, several studies advocate for a multidisciplinary approach. Following a severe and chronic case of medical child abuse at our institution, deficits in response became clear within our hospital system. In reaction to these gaps, the Medical Child Welfare Task Force was developed to formalize education and multidisciplinary collaboration around medical child abuse. The support of institutional leadership and the involvement of multiple medical disciplines that commonly encounter these patients was vital to the implementation and long-term success of the endeavor. To facilitate case identification, education was provided to clinicians in a variety of forums. Moreover, we leveraged the electronic medical record to streamline our ability to monitor cases of medical child abuse and communicate the concerns and plan of care to other providers, both within and outside of our health system. A postimplementation survey determined that the establishment of a multidisciplinary team increased provider comfort and skill in identifying and managing cases of suspected medical child abuse.

Language: en