Citation
Blanc-Molina A, Sanchez-Garcia M, Patrick CJ, Krueger RF, Fernández-Calderón F, Lozano OM, De la Rosa-Cáceres A, Díaz-Batanero C. Psychol. Assess. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
36656723
Abstract
The Externalizing Spectrum Inventory-Brief Form (ESI-BF) measures tendencies toward disinhibition, lack of control, aggression, and substance use. This study adapts the ESI-BF to the Spanish population and assesses its psychometric properties. The study included 742 community adults obtained by stratified random sampling with proportional allocation according to gender, age, and geographical area of the Spanish territory and a clinical sample consisting of 333 patients. All participants completed the Personality Inventory for Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fifth edition (PID-5) and the Alcohol Substance Dependence Severity Scale, in addition to the Spanish version of the ESI-BF. Reliability was quantified using McDonald's omega and Cronbach's α reliability coefficients. Validity evidences were studied applying confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) and correlations.
Language: en