SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Valentine SE, Smith AM, Miller K, Hadden L, Shipherd JC. Psychol. Assess. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)

DOI

10.1037/pas0001215

PMID

36656725

Abstract

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) assessment among transgender and gender diverse (TGD) adults is complex because the literature offers little guidance on affirming assessment that accurately captures both trauma- and discrimination-related distress. This study aimed to characterize threats to precise PTSD assessment that arose during the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fifth edition (CAPS-5). Our sample (N = 44) included trans women (38%), trans men (25%), nonbinary people (23%), and other TGD identities (14%). Participants were mostly White (75%), non-Latinx (82%), educated (91% at least some college), with a mean age of 37 years (SD = 15.5). Demographic and CAPS-5 scoring data as well as content analysis of audio-recorded CAPS-5 interviews are reported. All participants reported trauma exposure, and nearly half met PTSD diagnostic criteria (49%). Interpersonal assault was a common trauma type linked to posttraumatic symptoms (77%); 41% were sexual assaults; and 41% were discrimination-based (e.g., linked to gender identity) physical or sexual assaults. Qualitative findings suggest how and when discrimination-related experiences may threaten PTSD assessment accuracy, leading to overpathologizing or underdetection of symptoms, for example, (a) initial selection of a noncriterion A discrimination event as "worst event," (b) linking symptoms to internalized transphobia (rather than trauma), and (c) linking victimization to gender identity/expression. Threats to PTSD assessment were more common when symptoms were linked to discrimination-based traumatic events, suggesting the importance of understanding contextual factors of index events. We offer a framework for understanding unique challenges to the assessment of PTSD among TGD people and provide recommendations for improving assessment. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print