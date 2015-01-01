Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Nurses are one of the groups most exposed to violence in the workplace. The objective of this study was to analyze the relationship between violence at work and engagement in a sample of nurses in Spain.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional study was carried out in a national sample of Spanish nurses. A questionnaire was administered that collected the sociodemographic variables, the Utrecht Work Engagement Scale (UWES-9) and an ad hoc scale on violence at work. The Mann-Whitney U test was performed as the statistical test with Bonferroni correction and the CHAID algorithm.



RESULTS: The sample consisted of a total of 1,648 active nurses. It was observed that 42.17% of them had personally suffered some type of aggression or violence in the workplace, verbal aggression being the most frequent. The results indicated that there was a negative association between work engagement and exposure to situations of violence at work.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a relationship between having suffered attacks and the degree of work engagement against nurses, hence the need to establish effective preventive and intervention policies to promote an adequate work environment, and therefore stop episodes of violence in their initial stages.



===







Objetivo: Los profesionales de la enfermería son uno de los colectivos más expuestos a la violencia en los lugares de trabajo. El objetivo de este estudio fue analizar la relación existente entre la violencia en el trabajo y el compromiso laboral (Engagement) en una muestra de profesionales de enfermería en España.



Metodos: Se realizó un estudio descriptivo de corte transversal en una muestra de enfermeras españolas a nivel nacional. Se administró un cuestionario que recogía las variables sociodemográficas, el Utrecht Work Engagement Scale (UWES-9) y una escala sobre violencia en el trabajo elaborada ad hoc. Se realizaron como pruebas estadísticas la prueba de U de Mann-Whitney, con corrección de Bonferroni y el algoritmo CHAID.



Resultados: La muestra estuvo compuesta por un total de 1.648 profesionales de enfermería en activo. Se observó que el 42,17% había sufrido personalmente algún tipo de agresión o violencia en el lugar de trabajo, siendo la agresión verbal la más frecuente. Los resultados indican que existía una asociación negativa entre el compromiso laboral y la exposición a situaciones de violencia en el trabajo.



Conclusiones: Existe una relación entre haber sufrido agresiones y el grado de compromiso laboral de los profesionales de enfermería, de ahí la necesidad de establecer políticas preventivas y de intervención eficaces para fomentar un adecuado clima laboral, y para atajar episodios de violencia en sus etapas iniciales.

Language: es