Abstract

There are few studies of therapists' reactions to working with individuals who have committed sexual offenses, and almost none on reactions following sexual recidivism by a patient who is currently in treatment. Consequently, the aim of the current study was to analyze the cognitive and emotional reactions, as well as the intervention strategies, of therapists who have learned of the sexual recidivism of a patient. A total of 59 participants from the province of Quebec (Canada) completed a questionnaire on their reactions to this event. Participants' responses to their patient's recidivism varied as a function of gender, experience, and the way they learned of the recidivism. The most common cognitions reported were thinking of the victim and thinking about the consequences of further judicialization for the patient and those close to them. The most common emotions reported were sadness for the victim and fear that the patient would reoffend again. The most common intervention strategies were being sensitive to the experience of the patient and asking the patient what drove them to offend. Support measures for therapists working with individuals who have committed sexual offenses during treatment are discussed.

