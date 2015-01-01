|
Citation
Alam MJ, Maruf MMH, Iqbal MA, Hasan M, Sohan MSR, Shariar MR, Haidar IKA, Chowdhury MAW, Ghose A, Hoque KMF, Reza MA. Toxicon X 2023; 17: e100149.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36654657
PMCID
Abstract
As a disaster-prone country with unique geographical features, snake biting is a major public health concern in Bangladesh. The primary reasons of mortality from snakebite include late presentation to the hospital, low efficacy of antivenom, and a lack of adequate management facilities. Because snake venom characteristics vary depending on geographical location, antivenom should be manufactured from snakes native to the region in which it would be administered. Bungarus caeruleus is a highly venomous snake contributing to the major snakebite issue in Bangladesh. Therefore, the neutralization efficacy of the antivenom against B. caeruleus venom was evaluated in the current study along with the characterization of venom. For biological characterization of venom, RP-HPLC and SDS-PAGE profiling, hemolytic activity, hemorrhagic activity, phospholipases A(2) (PLA(2)) activity, edema inducing activity and histopathological observations were carried out following standard protocol. LD(50) of the venom was calculated along with neutralization potency of Incepta antivenom through probit analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
Antivenom; B. caeruleus; Histopathology; Snakebite; Venom