Abstract

As a disaster-prone country with unique geographical features, snake biting is a major public health concern in Bangladesh. The primary reasons of mortality from snakebite include late presentation to the hospital, low efficacy of antivenom, and a lack of adequate management facilities. Because snake venom characteristics vary depending on geographical location, antivenom should be manufactured from snakes native to the region in which it would be administered. Bungarus caeruleus is a highly venomous snake contributing to the major snakebite issue in Bangladesh. Therefore, the neutralization efficacy of the antivenom against B. caeruleus venom was evaluated in the current study along with the characterization of venom. For biological characterization of venom, RP-HPLC and SDS-PAGE profiling, hemolytic activity, hemorrhagic activity, phospholipases A(2) (PLA(2)) activity, edema inducing activity and histopathological observations were carried out following standard protocol. LD(50) of the venom was calculated along with neutralization potency of Incepta antivenom through probit analysis.



RESULTS showed that venom possesses phospholipase A(2) activity, hemolytic activity and edema inducing activity while hemorrhagic activity was absent in the skin of envenomed mice. Histopathological alterations including necrosis, congestion and infiltrations were observed in envenomed mice organs after hematoxylin and eosin staining. Neutralization study showed that Incepta polyvalent antivenom could neutralize (potency 0.53 mg/ml) the lethal effect in in vitro study on mice. Further investigation on snakebite epidemiology and clinical observations of the envenomed patients will help in combating the snakebite problem more efficiently.

Language: en