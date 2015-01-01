Abstract

Penile strangulation from a foreign body is a time critical and rare presentation to the emergency department. The rarity of the presentation leads to its management being haphazard by the treating clinicians leading to suboptimal outcomes. We present a 44-year-old male with nine metal rings strangulating his penis and scrotum who failed multiple attempts by the department to free the penis and required an industrial circular saw provided by the fire-brigade to successfully cut the rings. We utilise this rare case of penile strangulation to outline steps health professionals can take to manage this condition in a timely fashion.

