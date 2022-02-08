Abstract

To develop a caregiver parenting behavior scale for children aged 2 to 6 years, and to verify its reliability and validity. This study recruited 1 350 caregivers of children aged 2 to 6 years. The item discrimination analysis and exploratory factor analysis were used to analyze the structure, dimensions and items of the scale. Homogeneity reliability, split-half reliability and test-retest reliability were used to analyze the reliability of the scale. Content validity and construct validity were used to analyze the validity of the scale. The results showed that the final scale contained 7 dimensions and 45 items. Cronbach's α coefficient of the total scale was 0.945; the coefficient of split half was 0.899; the test-retest reliability analysis showed that the correlation coefficients between the two tests were 0.893 (total score), 0.854 (social), 0.832 (language), 0.871 (gross motor), 0.893 (fine motor), 0.862 (cognitive), 0.832 (self-care), and 0.872 (sensory). The content validity analysis was carried out by two rounds of expert argumentation using Delphi expert consultation method. The Kendall coefficient of the items score in two rounds of Delphi expert consultation was 0.813 (P<0.01). The structure validity analysis showed that there were significant correlations between each dimension and the total scale, also between each dimension of the scale, and the extracted average variance values of each dimension was greater than the correlation coefficients between this dimension and other dimensions. In conclusion, the reliability and validity of the scale are qualified. It can be used as a tool to evaluate and guide the parenting behavior of caregivers of children aged 2 to 6 years.



编制2~6岁儿童看护者养育行为量表，并对量表的信效度进行验证。招募1 350名2~6岁儿童看护者，采用条目区分度分析和探索性因子分析对量表结构、维度、条目进行分析，采用同质信度、折半信度、重测信度对量表信度进行分析，采用内容效度、结构效度对量表效度进行分析。结果显示，量表共包含7个维度，45个条目。同质信度分析显示，总量表的Cronbach′s α系数为0.945；折半系数为0.899；重测信度分析显示，两次测试相关系数分别为：0.893（总分），0.854（社交），0.832（语言），0.871（大运动），0.893（精细动作），0.862（认知），0.832（自理），0.872（感觉）。2轮德尔菲专家咨询法对内容效度检验显示，项目评分的kendall系数为0.813（P<0.01）；结构效度分析显示，本量表各维度与总量表、各维度之间均相关，各维度平均方差提取值均大于该维度与其他维度的相关系数。整体而言，本量表信度、效度良好，可以作为2~6岁儿童看护者养育行为的评价和指导工具。

