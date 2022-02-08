|
Xiong NN, Shen RY, Wang Y, Zhao M, Wei Z, Zhang WX, Chen YJ, Ma Y, Ji WJ, Liang AM. Zhonghua Yu Fang Yi Xue Za Zhi 2023; 57(1): 58-62.
2~6岁儿童看护者养育行为量表的编制及其信度效度分析
(Copyright © 2023, Zhonghua yi xue hui)
36655259
To develop a caregiver parenting behavior scale for children aged 2 to 6 years, and to verify its reliability and validity. This study recruited 1 350 caregivers of children aged 2 to 6 years. The item discrimination analysis and exploratory factor analysis were used to analyze the structure, dimensions and items of the scale. Homogeneity reliability, split-half reliability and test-retest reliability were used to analyze the reliability of the scale. Content validity and construct validity were used to analyze the validity of the scale. The results showed that the final scale contained 7 dimensions and 45 items. Cronbach's α coefficient of the total scale was 0.945; the coefficient of split half was 0.899; the test-retest reliability analysis showed that the correlation coefficients between the two tests were 0.893 (total score), 0.854 (social), 0.832 (language), 0.871 (gross motor), 0.893 (fine motor), 0.862 (cognitive), 0.832 (self-care), and 0.872 (sensory). The content validity analysis was carried out by two rounds of expert argumentation using Delphi expert consultation method. The Kendall coefficient of the items score in two rounds of Delphi expert consultation was 0.813 (P<0.01). The structure validity analysis showed that there were significant correlations between each dimension and the total scale, also between each dimension of the scale, and the extracted average variance values of each dimension was greater than the correlation coefficients between this dimension and other dimensions. In conclusion, the reliability and validity of the scale are qualified. It can be used as a tool to evaluate and guide the parenting behavior of caregivers of children aged 2 to 6 years.
Language: zh
Child; Humans; Reproducibility of Results; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Caregivers/psychology; *Parenting; Factor Analysis, Statistical; Psychometrics/methods