Abstract

BACKGROUND: Complications or death risk factors is necessary for better monitoring and treatment. The aim of this study was to define the relative risk of toxico-clinical parameters with regard to poisoning severity and outcomes in patients with acute poisoning.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study entailed of patients with acute poisoning admitted to the poisoning emergency center of khorshid hospital, Isfahan, Iran from December 2018 until March 2019. Patients (n = 300) were categorized into four groups (minor, moderate, severe, and fatal poisoning) based on severity. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was employed to calculate the odds ratio (OR) as the estimate of the relative risk of the different variables for the poisoning severity and outcomes prediction.



RESULTS: In the minor group, opioids/opiates, alcohols, and benzodiazepines (14.7%) were the most prevalent poisoning, multidrug (23.3%) was in the moderate and severe groups and finally, pesticides poisoning (23%) was most common in the fatal group. The predictive factors for poisoning severity were pre-hospital antidote administration [OR, (95%CI); P value) [7.08 (1.77-28.34); 0.006]; loss of consciousness [4.38 (1.84-10.42), 0.001]; abnormal ECG [4.56 (1.65-12.56); 0.003]; and time interval of poisoning to admission in the hospital [1.15 (1.02-1.28); 0.01). Patients without complications was observed in 49.7% of subjects. Patients with the loss of consciousness [66.06 (2.41-180.07); 0.01); underlying disease [3.65 (1.09-12.24); 0.03]; abnormal respiration [1.14 (1.02-1.27); 0.02); have had a greater risk of complications and death.



CONCLUSION: Important factors for poisoning severity and/or outcome were loss of consciousness, pre-hospital antidote administration, abnormal ECG or respiration, underlying disease, and delay to presentation to hospital.

