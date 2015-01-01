Abstract

Impaired cognition is a known risk factor for falls in older adults. To enhance prevention strategies and treatment of falls among an aging global population, an understanding of the neural processes and networks involved is required. We present a systematic review investigating how functional neuroimaging techniques have been used to examine the association between falls and cognition in seniors. Peer-reviewed articles were identified through searching five electronic databases: 1) Medline, 2) PsycINFO, 3) CINAHL, 4) EMBASE, and 5) Pubmed. Key author, key paper, and reference searching was also conducted. Nine studies were included in this review. A questionnaire composed of seven questions was used to assess the quality of each study. EEG, fMRI, and PET were utilized across studies to examine brain function in older adults. Consistent evidence demonstrates that cognition is associated with measures of falls/falls risk, specifically visual attention and executive function. Our results show that falls/falls risk may be implicated with specific brain regions and networks. Future studies should be prospective and long-term in nature, with standardized outcome measures. Mobile neuroimaging techniques may also provide insight into brain activity as it pertains to cognition and falls in older adults in real-world settings.

