|
Citation
|
Haarbauer-Krupa J, Eugene DJ, Wallace T, Johnson S. Am. J. Speech Lang. Pathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36668817
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Individuals who experience brain injury and are uninsured often do not have access to health care services following their injury. The Georgia Rehabilitation Services Volunteer Partnership (GA RSVP) Clinic is a free outpatient rehabilitation program for uninsured individuals with acquired brain injury (ABI) and/or spinal cord injury (SCI) for all racial and ethnic backgrounds. While the clinic serves people with ABI and SCI, this clinical focus article will focus on people with ABI by describing the clinic, lessons learned from operations, an ABI patient case study, and future directions.
Language: en