Abstract

It has been estimated that musculoskeletal issues comprise around 15-30% of primary care visits in the United States and Canada,1 and an Australian audit identified that 17% of presentations for injuries to Victorian emergency departments from 2012-2013 to 2014-2015 were related to sport or active recreation.2 Furthermore, a study of older adults identified that a majority of emergency department presentations related to a musculoskeletal diagnosis.3 These factors translate to a demand for medical schools to produce graduates with a strong foundation in assessing and managing common musculoskeletal injuries. However, with the continued evolution of medical school curriculum structure, the ability to meet student expectations and provide adequate education in orthopaedics and sports medicine is becoming increasingly challenging. Indeed, several surveys of medical students in the United States have revealed consistent themes recognizing the importance of musculoskeletal education but a lack of clinical confidence and competence in the area.4, 5 Therefore, the aim of this study was to assess the perceptions of Australian medical students regarding their exposure to, and quality of education in, orthopaedic sports medicine, the perceived importance of the field, and confidence in managing common sports-related symptoms and injuries...

