Abstract

NOMOPHOBIA, or NO MObile PHone Phobia, refers to a psychological condition in which people fear being disconnected from their mobile phones. The purpose of this review was to establish the prevalence of nomophobia symptoms in youth and young adults according to severity, country, culture, population, measurement tool, and year of data collection. An electronic search of fourteen databases, two digital preservation services, and three content aggregator services was conducted from the inception of each database until 15 September 2021. A total of 52 studies involving 47,399 participants from 20 countries were included in the analyses. The prevalence of nomophobia was defined as the proportion of individuals scoring at or above established cut-offs on validated measures. Based on a random-effects meta-analysis, approximately 20% of individuals showed mild symptoms of nomophobia, 50% showed moderate symptoms, and 20% showed severe symptoms. Our results showed that university students from non-Western cultures are the most likely to suffer severe symptoms. In the year 2021, the prevalence rate of nomophobia increased. The instrument that was best able to detect nomophobia was the nomophobia questionnaire. Most individuals who own mobile phones experience mild or moderate symptoms of nomophobia. Severe symptoms deserve attention from clinicians and research scientists. A valid method of identifying individuals with a severe addiction to their mobile phones will help with timely and effective therapeutic management.

