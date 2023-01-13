Abstract

Data from the Millennium Cohort Study (UK) were examined to assess the correlates of anti-social and risky behaviour among adolescents. Over 10,000 seventeen-year-olds were asked about their participation in anti-social or risky behaviours. For SES (socio-economic status), the survey's details around household income, and the educational attainment and occupational status of respondents' parents were used. A latent measure was extracted from assessments of cognitive ability. Personality measures-the 'Big Five'-were included, as was a composite measure of hyperactivity. SES and cognitive ability were very weakly associated with anti-social and risky behaviour, while personality measures, and hyperactivity were more strongly linked. Hyperactivity, Agreeableness and Extraversion were the most important measures linked to a measure of anti-social and risky activities (ASRA) and its subscales.

