|
Citation
|
Li DL, Wang S, Zhang D, Yang R, Hu J, Xue Y, Huang X, Wan Y, Pan CW, Fang J, Zhang S. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e142.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36670413
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Problematic mobile phone use (PMPU) is becoming increasingly popular and has serious harmful effects on physical and mental health among adolescents. Inadequate health literacy (HL) is related to some risky behaviors and mental health problems in adolescents. Nevertheless, few studies have explored the relationship between HL and PMPU and the gender difference in the relationship among Chinese adolescents. The aim of this study was to examine the associations between HL and PMPU and explore gender difference in the associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Gender difference; China; Addictive behavior; Health literacy