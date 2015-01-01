Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the prognostic capacity of individual hop tests, hop test batteries and other unilateral functional performance tests following anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.



DESIGN: Systematic review with meta-analysis. DATA SOURCES: Six databases searched up to June 2021. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: Studies reporting associations between unilateral lower-limb function (eg, hop tests) following ACL injury and future (≥3 months) knee-related outcomes.



RESULTS: Of 42 included studies (13 150 participants), all assessed the single-forward hop test and 32 assessed a repeated-forward hop test (crossover hop, triple hop, 6m-timed hop), mostly within a year after ACL injury/reconstruction.



RESULTS of meta-analyses indicated that higher single-forward and repeated-forward hop limb symmetry were associated with higher odds of return-to-sport 1-3 years post-ACL reconstruction (OR 2.15; 95% CI 1.30 to 3.54; OR 2.11; 95% CI 1.23 to 3.60, respectively). Higher single-forward and repeated-forward hop limb symmetry was associated with better self-reported symptoms and function 1-37 years after ACL injury (OR 2.51; 95% CI 1.62 to 3.88; OR 4.28; 95% CI 1.65 to 11.08, respectively). Higher limb symmetry on a repeated-forward hop does not appear to be associated with higher odds of successful rehabilitation without ACL reconstruction (OR 1.51; 95% CI 0.94 to 2.44). Achieving ≥90% limb symmetry on the single-forward hop was associated with reduced odds of knee osteoarthritis 5-37 years after ACL injury (OR 0.46; 95% CI 0.23 to 0.94).



CONCLUSION: Very low certainty evidence suggests single-forward and repeated-forward hop tests are prognostic indicators for important knee-related outcomes in individuals after ACL injury and may help stratify individuals at risk of poor outcomes to target rehabilitation interventions. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42018092197.

Language: en