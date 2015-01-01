SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tan SW, Cohen SG, Wilson MA, Johnson TP, Ivers JA. Clin. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00099228221150158

PMID

36660959

Abstract

Spice consumption, along with other environmental factors, can contribute to pediatric lead poisoning. Although public health efforts have increased awareness of contamination of spices, false assumptions regarding the safety of home-prepared spices have emerged. Here, we present the clinical features, family beliefs, and environmental toxicology of 3 spice-associated pediatric lead poisoning cases.


Language: en

Keywords

blood lead levels; pediatrics; spice; turmeric

