Tan SW, Cohen SG, Wilson MA, Johnson TP, Ivers JA. Clin. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36660959
Spice consumption, along with other environmental factors, can contribute to pediatric lead poisoning. Although public health efforts have increased awareness of contamination of spices, false assumptions regarding the safety of home-prepared spices have emerged. Here, we present the clinical features, family beliefs, and environmental toxicology of 3 spice-associated pediatric lead poisoning cases.
blood lead levels; pediatrics; spice; turmeric