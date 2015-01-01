Abstract

As a result of experiencing oppression-based stressors and trauma, suicide rates for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ+) individuals are much higher than in the general population; and for trans and gender non-binary (TGNB) individuals specifically, rates of suicidality are even higher. To best understand how to engage in suicide prevention and intervention efforts for TGNB individuals, it is therefore crucial to understand factors that may mitigate suicidality for TGNB individuals. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between protective factors-body acceptance, optimism, social support, and pride-and suicidality for TGNB adults. A total of 139 TGNB participants completed an online survey about suicidal behaviors, transgender-specific risk factors, and transgender-specific protective factors. High rates of suicidality were observed in our sample. Initial results suggested that only optimism was inversely significantly related to suicidality. Given that optimism, which suggests a belief in a better future, has been found in previous studies to buffer the effects of deleterious stressors, optimism was also examined as a mediator between body acceptance (a key feature of gender dysphoria) and suicidality.



RESULTS suggested that optimism did mediate the relationship between body acceptance and suicidality. Optimism appears to be an important protective factor against suicidality for TGNB individuals and thus a potentially important target of intervention.

