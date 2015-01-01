Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual assault is an urgent public health concern with both immediate and long-lasting health consequences, affecting 44% of women and 25% of men during their lifetimes. Large studies are needed to understand the unique healthcare needs of this patient population.



METHODS: We mined clinical notes to identify patients with a history of sexual assault in the electronic health record (EHR) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), a large university hospital in the Southeastern USA, from 1989 to 2021 (N = 3,376,424). Using a phenome-wide case-control study, we identified diagnoses co-occurring with disclosures of sexual assault. We performed interaction tests to examine whether sex modified any of these associations. Association analyses were restricted to a subset of patients receiving regular care at VUMC (N = 833,185).



RESULTS: The phenotyping approach identified 14,496 individuals (0.43%) across the VUMC-EHR with documentation of sexual assault and achieved a positive predictive value of 93.0% (95% confidence interval = 85.6-97.0%), determined by manual patient chart review. Out of 1,703 clinical diagnoses tested across all subgroup analyses, 465 were associated with sexual assault. Sex-by-trauma interaction analysis revealed 55 sex-differential associations and demonstrated increased odds of psychiatric diagnoses in male survivors.



DISCUSSION: This case-control study identified associations between disclosures of sexual assault and hundreds of health conditions, many of which demonstrated sex-differential effects. The findings of this study suggest that patients who have experienced sexual assault are at risk for developing wide-ranging medical and psychiatric comorbidities and that male survivors may be particularly vulnerable to developing mental illness.

Language: en