|
Citation
|
Reizine F, Fedun Y, Bodenes L, Bouju P, Fillatre P, Frérou A, Lesieur O, Gacouin A, Delbove A. Eur. Respir. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, European Respiratory Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36669776
|
Abstract
|
Acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF) resulting from immersion is the hallmark of critically ill drowning patients [1]. Massive water inhalation may promote diffuse alveolar damage which can led to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) [1].
Language: en