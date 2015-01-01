SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Reizine F, Fedun Y, Bodenes L, Bouju P, Fillatre P, Frérou A, Lesieur O, Gacouin A, Delbove A. Eur. Respir. J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, European Respiratory Society)

10.1183/13993003.01269-2022

36669776

Acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF) resulting from immersion is the hallmark of critically ill drowning patients [1]. Massive water inhalation may promote diffuse alveolar damage which can led to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) [1].

